Tyrese Haliburton had great line for Joel Embiid at Olympics

Tyrese Haliburton had a great zinger for Joel Embiid at the Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Embiid was seen holding an American flag in his hand and was told by his Team USA basketball teammate Haliburton to give back his passport.

Embiid smiled in response, waved his flag, and proudly said “I’m American, man.”

What’s the joke? Embiid is from Cameroon and eligible to play for his home country. He also was granted citizenship by both France and the United States in 2022. He has three options of countries for whom he can play in international ball, and many people, including his teammates, are surprised to see him representing the U.S.

Maybe Embiid will help Team USA win a gold medal.