Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Tyrese Haliburton gets shady with his pregame outfit before Game 6

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton looking excited
May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton may be calling his shot early.

The Indiana Pacers star Haliburton went viral over the outfit he showed up in for Saturday’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. Haliburton arrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. wearing an all-black outfit.

That included Haliburton’s pants, shirt, coat, and shoes. The two-time NBA All-Star was also sporting black shades and carrying a black bag for good measure. Take a look below.

The symbolism here is pretty obvious. Black is the color worn to funerals, and the Pacers, who currently lead the series 3-2, have an opportunity to end the Knicks’ season on Saturday night.

Haliburton has been dynamic for most of the Eastern Conference Finals, including in Game 4 when he dropped a monster 32-12-15 triple-double with zero turnovers as the Pacers won 130-121 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. But Haliburton then disappeared in Game 5, scoring just 8 points on 2/7 shooting as Indiana lost in a 111-94 blowout to narrow their advantage to 3-2. After the game, Haliburton notably said that “I’ll be better in Game 6.”

Now it looks like Haliburton is ready to make good on his word. Still though, the all-black outfit is playing with fire a little bit. After all, another Eastern Conference team did the same thing ahead of a playoff elimination game a few years ago and promptly got humbled.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!