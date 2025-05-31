Tyrese Haliburton gets shady with his pregame outfit before Game 6

Tyrese Haliburton may be calling his shot early.

The Indiana Pacers star Haliburton went viral over the outfit he showed up in for Saturday’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. Haliburton arrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. wearing an all-black outfit.

That included Haliburton’s pants, shirt, coat, and shoes. The two-time NBA All-Star was also sporting black shades and carrying a black bag for good measure. Take a look below.

HALIBURTON LOOKING ALL BUSINESS FOR GAME 6



Knicks (2-3) Pacers: 8pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/2wJu6ZZYcB — NBA (@NBA) May 31, 2025

The symbolism here is pretty obvious. Black is the color worn to funerals, and the Pacers, who currently lead the series 3-2, have an opportunity to end the Knicks’ season on Saturday night.

Haliburton has been dynamic for most of the Eastern Conference Finals, including in Game 4 when he dropped a monster 32-12-15 triple-double with zero turnovers as the Pacers won 130-121 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. But Haliburton then disappeared in Game 5, scoring just 8 points on 2/7 shooting as Indiana lost in a 111-94 blowout to narrow their advantage to 3-2. After the game, Haliburton notably said that “I’ll be better in Game 6.”

Now it looks like Haliburton is ready to make good on his word. Still though, the all-black outfit is playing with fire a little bit. After all, another Eastern Conference team did the same thing ahead of a playoff elimination game a few years ago and promptly got humbled.