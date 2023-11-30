Tyrese Maxey indicates that Pelicans fan crossed line with heckling

In the midst of his breakout year, Tyrese Maxey had to take some time to put a heckler in place.

A viral video on Wednesday showed the Philadelphia 76ers star Maxey getting into it with a fan during a game against the Pelicans in New Orleans. The video showed Maxey yelling at the fan saying, “What more do you want me to do? Look how many points I got!”

You can see the viral clip at the link here.

Maxey finished with a team-high 33 points. But the 76ers, who were without reigning MVP Joel Embiid due to an illness, lost to the Pelicans 124-114.

In a post to his personal X page after the game, Maxey seemingly addressed the incident and why he felt the need to respond. Maxey indicated that the fan had said something derogatory about his mother.

“I don’t lose my cool often,” Maxey wrote. “I don’t like when people speak on my mom!”

The 23-year-old Maxey is one of the fastest rising stars in the NBA right now and is producing a superb individual season with 27.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists a game. But that also has the unfortunate effect of placing a bigger target on Maxey’s back for rival fans. Bringing a player’s mother into the equation just about always crosses the line though, and even NBA stars will not take that lightly.