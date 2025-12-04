Tyronn Lue addresses report of his rift with Chris Paul

The Los Angeles Clippers stunned the NBA on Wednesday when they abruptly moved on from Chris Paul, and there have been reports suggesting Paul’s poor relationship with Tyronn Lue played a role in that decision. The Clippers coach has now weighed in on the situation.

Paul shared a message on his Instagram story just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning revealing that he “just found out I’m being sent home.” The post included a peace sign emoji but no context. A short while later, the Clippers confirmed that they have decided to move on from Paul.

Reports then surfaced that Paul had been trying to hold Clippers players, coaches and management accountable amid a terrible start to the season. CP3 and Lue supposedly have not been on speaking terms for weeks.

Lue told reporters on Wednesday evening that Paul just “wasn’t a fit” with the Clippers. The coach said the organization made the decision to move on. When asked if he played a role in that decision, Lue was careful with his response.

“It just wasn’t a good fit and we understood that. It was an (organizational decision). They made the choice. … I just think that it wasn’t a good fit for what he was looking for, and it is what it is,” Lue said. “Do I want to see CP go out like this? No. I have a lot of respect for him. He’s been a friend of mine over the years. You never want to see a great go out like this, but I’m pretty sure he will find something because he’s a great player. I didn’t want to see it end like this.”

The interesting part was that Lue said the situation with Paul in L.A. wasn’t a good fit “for what he was looking for.” That would seemingly suggest that Paul became unhappy, and some might point to a recent social media post as further evidence of that.

Paul was not a significant part of Lue’s rotation. The 12-time All-Star appeared in 16 games and averaged 2.9 points and 3.3 assists while playing just 14.3 minutes per game. The Clippers are 6-16 this season.

Paul signed a one-year deal with the Clippers over the summer and looked like he was going to finish his NBA career in L.A. He previously played for the team for a large portion of his prime from 2011 to 2017. Instead of a happy ending, it looks like Paul is already trolling the team in the wake of his departure.