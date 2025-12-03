Report: Chris Paul and Clippers coach Ty Lue were not on speaking terms

The Los Angeles Clippers shocked the NBA on Wednesday when they abruptly parted ways with Chris Paul, and some new information has surfaced about what led to the decision.

Paul shared a message on his Instagram story just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning revealing that he “just found out I’m being sent home.” The post included a peace sign emoji but no context. A short while later, the Clippers confirmed that they have decided to move on from Paul.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Paul had been trying to hold Clippers players, coaches and management accountable amid a terrible start to the season, and the team viewed the 12-time All-Star’s leadership style as “disruptive.” Charania also reported that Paul and Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue have not been on speaking terms for a while.

Chris Paul and his leadership style clashed with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Paul has been vocal in holding management, coaches and players accountable, which the team felt became disruptive. Specifically: Ty Lue was not on speaking terms with Paul for several weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2025

NBA reporter Chris Haynes added more context. He said that Paul several weeks ago requested a meeting with Lue to discuss some of the issues that had arisen. The coach supposedly refused to meet with CP3.

Sources: Weeks ago Chris Paul requested to have a meeting with Tyronn Lue to discuss allegations of being a negative presence on team. Lue refused to meet with him. Lawrence Frank traveled to Atlanta to deliver news of parting ways. Paul desired final season to be with Clippers. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 3, 2025

The Clippers are 5-16 this season and have looked nothing like a playoff contender.

Paul seemed to suggest in a recent social media post that he was unhappy. While the news of the Clippers moving on from him may have shocked the sports world, those who knew what was going on between Paul, Lue and the team behind closed doors probably were not that surprised.

Despite the tension, Haynes said Paul wanted to remain with the Clippers. President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank flew to Atlanta, where L.A. was getting set to face the Hawks on Wednesday night, and informed the veteran point guard that the team is parting ways with him.

The Clippers have three options for severing ties with Paul — they can waive the 40-year-old and pay the remainder of his $3.6 million salary, negotiate a buyout or trade him. A trade would not be able to be completed until Dec. 15.

Paul had played sparingly with the Clippers and was not a significant part of Lue’s rotation. CP3 appeared in 16 games and averaged 2.9 points and 3.3 assists while playing just 14.3 minutes per game.

Paul signed a one-year deal with the Clippers over the summer and looked like he was going to finish his NBA career in L.A. He previously played for the team for a large portion of his prime from 2011 to 2017. Fans were quick to blast the Clippers for sending Paul home, but it is possible the relationship between CP3 and Lue had deteriorated beyond repair.