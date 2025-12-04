Chris Paul appears to troll Clippers with his latest social media post

Chris Paul is having a little bit of fun after being banished from Verona.

The LA Clippers stunned the basketball world on Wednesday by sending home the 12-time All-Star Paul home in the middle of the night during an East Cost road trip. Paul, arguably the greatest Clipper of all-time, will no longer be with the team, bringing what should have been a feel-good retirement tour for Paul in his final NBA season to an unceremonious end.

In response later in the day Wednesday, Paul appeared to troll the Clippers on his Instagram page. Posting to both his Instagram Story and his normal feed, Paul shared that he was on FaceTime with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, two other ex-Clippers stars.

Chris Paul posted this FaceTime with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan earlier today on his IG story. pic.twitter.com/6crAmowFv2 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 3, 2025

Paul, Griffin, and Jordan played together from 2011-17, headling the Clippers’ iconic “Lob City” era. But Griffin, who was dumped by the Clippers in a 2018 trade just months after signing a long-term contract extension to remain in Los Angeles, and Jordan, who left in free agency later in 2018, both had acrimonious endings to their time with the Clippers as well.

Of course, Paul’s situation right now is a bit different since he was on his second tour of duty with the Clippers and knew from the start that he would have a diminished role at 40 years old. But the saga still got extremely ugly with reports emerging on Wednesday that Paul was not even on speaking terms with Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue.

Things might not get much better from Paul from here as it is possible that he won’t even get a chance from another NBA team. But that is not stopping the The Point God from having some fun for the time being.