Udonis Haslem makes decision about NBA future

Miami Heat mainstay Udonis Haslem has made his decision about potentially playing a 20th NBA season in 2022-23.

Haslem confirmed Sunday that he will return to the Heat, fulfilling a goal set for him by his father. The 42-year-old had been a free agent, though the choice was always between the Heat and retirement.

Udonis Haslem announces he’s returning to the Heat for a 20th NBA season. Says he wants to follow through with what his dad wanted for him — to reach 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/AfFb9IuF6x — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) August 21, 2022

Haslem is little more than a bit part player at this stage of his career. The three-time NBA champion only makes a handful of appearances per season, including 13 last year. He is essentially a player-coach, and the team values his presence so highly that they sent a delegation to talk him into returning at the start of the offseason.

Haslem has had a remarkable career, particularly considering he was originally an undrafted free agent who signed with the Heat in 2003. This appears likely to be his final season, and Miami would love to send him out with a fourth title.