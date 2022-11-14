 Skip to main content
Unbelievable stat about ex-teammates Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral

November 14, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Joel Embiid holds a ball

Nov 27, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before action against the Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate.

The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It was Embiid’s highest-scoring performance of his NBA career and made him just the third 76ers player ever to score 55 points or more in a game (along with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson).

After the game, an astonishing statistic about Embiid went viral (via StatMuse). With just his 59-point detonation alone, Embiid surpassed ex-co-star Ben Simmons’ point total for the entire 2022-23 season thus far (47).

More offensive explosions may be imminent for Embiid, who was last year’s scoring champion. Embiid went for 42 points in the 76ers’ previous game against the Atlanta Hawks the night before and is being asked to carry a mighty load with James Harden sidelined due to a foot injury.

As for Simmons, who was teammates with Embiid from 2016 to 2022, he was not nearly this M.I.A. in Philly, averaging 15.9 points per game in his 76ers career. But Simmons’ offensive game has completely evaporated into the Brooklyn breeze this season, as he has played in nine of 14 games and is putting up a mere 5.2 point average in the games that he does play. At least one concerning theory has emerged for why that is the case with Simmons.

