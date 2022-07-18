Unexpected team emerging as possible Kevin Durant suitor?

As Kevin Durant continues to pursue a trade, one team may be emerging from the tunnel like Mr. McMahon.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported this week that the Washington Wizards are a team to watch in the Durant sweepstakes, noting that they could make “a major push” for the former NBA MVP.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks had also previously mentioned that the Wizards could be a potential wild-card team for Durant.

One big advantage the Wizards would have for Durant is the homecoming factor. The Brooklyn Nets star was born in Washington D.C. and grew up in nearby Prince George’s County, Md. But beyond that, it is tough to envision the Wizards cobbling together a competitive trade package.

Franchise player Bradley Beal will not be traded for a variety of reasons. As such, the Nets would have to say “yes” to a package featuring some combo of Kristaps Porzingis, Rui Hachimura, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, and/or Corey Kispert. Porzingis and Kuzma are both under contract for just one more guaranteed season each, and Hachimura is probably the only intriguing talent otherwise (and even he regressed in his age-23 campaign last year).

The Wizards did previously try for Durant the last time he was available. But given their current situation, they would have to do one heck of a sell job on Durant and the Nets to even remotely be in the discussion for such a trade.