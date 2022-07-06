Bradley Beal’s new contract contains rare provision

Bradley Beal got a massive contract extension from the Washington Wizards, and the deal contains a rare provision.

Beal’s deal with the Wizards is for $251 million over five years. Yes, that is every bit the crazy amount it seems. The deal also contains a full no-trade clause, which is rare for the NBA. Bobby Marks says Beal is the only player in the league with a true no-trade clause.

One contract signed today that stands out is the five-year $251M one for Bradley Beal. Negotiated by Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports, the Beal contract consists of a no trade clause. He is the only player in the league to have a true no trade clause. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2022

The clause means Beal cannot be traded by Washington unless he approves the deal and agrees to waive his rights.

One of the biggest reasons why Beal is the only player with a full no-trade clause is because of his loyalty to the team. An NBA player must have eight years of service time and four with the same team to be eligible for an absolute no-trade clause. Beal has spent 10 seasons with the Wizards at a time when many star players have demanded trades.

Beal having a full no-trade clause does not mean that other players in the NBA do not have the power to veto trades. There are some players who have limited no-trade clauses for single seasons in order to protect their Bird Rights (examples here). Additionally, many teams like to work with players to find them a new home that is preferable as a gesture of good faith.

But what’s different for Beal is that he will have the contractual right to control his future destinations.