Update emerges on possible Russell Westbrook-Thunder reunion

Russell Westbrook remains an unsigned free agent, but a homecoming still may not be any closer to happening.

An update has emerged this week about the possibility of the veteran guard Westbrook reuniting with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency. Rylan Stiles of Sports Illustrated reported this weekend that a Westbrook homecoming to the Thunder is “not realistic” at this point. Stiles notes that Oklahoma City does not currently have an open roster spot for Westbrook and adds that there are fit questions for Westbrook with the existing iteration of the Thunder.

Westbrook, now 36, played for Oklahoma City from 2008-19, making eight All-Star teams, winning two scoring titles, helping them make the NBA Finals in 2012, and then taking home the NBA MVP award in 2017. There is a very strong argument to be made that Westbrook is the single most beloved player in Thunder franchise history.

But the defending champion Thunder indeed no longer have a need for Westbrook. Even off the bench behind their reigning MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City (for all the success they have had already) still has to develop several young guards on the roster such as Cason Wallace, Nikola Topic, and Ajay Mitchell. Meanwhile, the Thunder also already have 30-something veterans (namely, Alex Caruso) who can fill leadership roles for them.

Westbrook, who averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists per game over 75 appearances last season for the Denver Nuggets, will likely still want to have a meaningful on-court role for his next team. There is also the question of what adding a strong personality like Westbrook (who even reportedly had issues with Nuggets teammates last season) would do to a Thunder locker room with strong established chemistry.

The future Hall of Famer Westbrook should be able to get a deal with an NBA team before long. But it is far likelier he ends up with another interested suitor like this one than it is that he winds up back with the Thunder next season.