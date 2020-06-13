Jazz, Derrick Favors interested in reunion?

Derrick Favors’ absence from Utah Jazz could end up being a very brief one.

In an episode this week of “Game Notes,” Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that there is some mutual interest in a reunion between Favors and the Jazz. Jones also notes though that the New Orleans Pelicans, Favors’ current team, want him back but more so for a deal in the range of two years than four years as they wait for 20-year-old Jaxson Hayes to mature.

The 28-year-old Favors, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz. He was traded to the Pelicans last summer and was posting a solid 9.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game as their primary starting center this season (though Favors did miss some time with a back injury).

Favors was pushed to the fringes a bit in Utah because of legitimate questions over his ability to co-exist with Rudy Gobert from a spacing standpoint. After trading him, the Jazz signed Bojan Bogdanovic, a career 39 percent three-point shooter, to a four-year deal as their new starting power forward. With questions however about what the Utah roster will look like after this season, at least exploring the possibility of a Favors reunion is a good move for them.