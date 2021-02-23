Vanessa Bryant calls out Meek Mill for ‘insensitive’ Kobe song lyric

Vanessa Bryant on Monday called out rapper Meek Mill for his “insensitive” song lyric about her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

Meek Mill has a collaboration song with Lil Baby called “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)” that has not yet been released. A reported lyric from the song was released, and it caught attention online.

“Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” one of the lyrics from the song reportedly says.

Bryant’s death is a sensitive subject, especially for Vanessa and her family. Vanessa lost her husband, Kobe, and second-oldest daughter, Gianna, in a fatal helicopter crash last year.

“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period.,” Vanessa wrote on her Instagram Story. “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Vanessa Bryant speaks out about Meek Mill’s lyric about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/XPXvcdrzbF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 23, 2021

Meek Mill had to know that such a lyric would attract attention. He shouldn’t be shocked to see such a response from fans and even Vanessa.

Vanessa has dealt with many issues since the death of Kobe and Gianna. She had a lawsuit with Los Angeles County, lots of drama with her mother, and now this is added to the list.