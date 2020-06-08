Vanessa Bryant seeking hundreds of millions in wrongful death lawsuit?

Vanessa Bryant is seeking damages in her wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company and pilot’s estate over the deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter, Gianna.

According to The Blast, Vanessa says in a new legal filing that she is seeking multiple times of damages that cost her family hundreds of millions in future earnings.

“As a result of Kobe Bryant’s and GB’s deaths, Vanessa Bryant seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper,” the filing reads. “Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages that Plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant’s future lost earnings equal hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Even though Kobe was retired from professional basketball, his future earnings are likely related to his possibilities in the entertainment and business industries.

Vanessa’s lawsuit accuses late pilot Ara Zobayan of flying recklessly through poor weather conditions. The suit also accuses the company, Island Express Helicopters, of conduct with “malice, oppression, or fraud” for employing Zobayan despite violating “weather-related flight rules in 2015.”

Kobe and Gianna were among the nine people on board the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter when it crashed on January 26 in Calabasas, Calif. There were no survivors of the fatal crash.

The helicopter company has claimed that the Bryants knew the risks/dangers of flying and say they are not responsible for damages. Another suit has been filed by other victims of the crash. Vanessa has also filed a legal claim over photos taken of the helicopter crash site.