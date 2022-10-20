 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 20, 2022

Veteran NBA referee dies of cancer at 55

October 20, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read
Tony Brown in his referee uniform

Feb 1, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; NBA referee Tony Brown (6) in the fourth quarter of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is mourning the loss of one of its longtime officials.

The league announced in a statement on Thursday that veteran referee Tony Brown has died at the age of 55 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Brown was surrounded by family, friends, and fellow officials at the time of his death, the statement adds. You can read the full statement here.

Brown spent 20 seasons as an NBA referee, officiating a total of 1,110 regular season games and 35 playoff games. His resume also included working the 2020 NBA Finals and the NBA All-Star Games in 2018 and 2021.

Brown’s family is encouraging donations to the Tony and Tina Brown Basketball Program Endowment at Clark Atlanta University (an HBCU located in Georgia) in lieu of flowers. Brown’s death comes just a few months after another well-known NBA referee died.

Article Tags

NBATony Brown referee
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus