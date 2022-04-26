Victor Oladipo, Jimmy Butler respond to Skip Bayless’ report about them

Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler reacted on Sunday night to Skip Bayless’ report about them.

Bayless, a loud talking head for FS1, said on TV last week that Oladipo was not in Miami’s playoff rotation due to Butler having an issue with him.

Skip Bayless says that Victor Oladipo isn’t in the Miami Heat playoff rotation because Jimmy Butler has a “personal issue” with him. pic.twitter.com/dOwrrJkpzL — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) April 23, 2022

“I was told he’s got some personal issue with Victor Oladipo,” Bayless said of Butler.

Butler and Oladipo must have learned of the report, because they brought it up on Sunday night.

After their Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-86 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series, both Butler and Oladipo poked fun at the report.

“Tell them how I much I hate you,” Butler jokingly said to Oladipo in his postgame media session.

Oladipo joked back that “Jimmy hates me.”

Oladipo didn’t play in any of the first three games of the series. But with his Heat up big in Game 4, Oladipo got to play 23 minutes and scored six points.

Oladipo not seeing minutes in the playoffs is more likely related to the Heat tightening things up for the postseason. Additionally, Oladipo only returned from his injury in March and has played in just eight games. He’s just not in sync with the guys who have been playing for the Heat all season.