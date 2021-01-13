Victor Oladipo traded from Pacers to Rockets for Caris LeVert

The Houston Rockets got a massive haul in their trade of James Harden, and they are acquiring a star from Indiana as well.

The Rockets received guard Caris LeVert as part of the Harden deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The Rockets then moved LeVert to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for All-Star guard Victor Oladipo and a second-round pick.

The Nets received the prized piece in the trade — Harden, while Indiana is moving Oladipo.

Oladipo has reportedly wanted to leave the Pacers for months. He has dealt with significant injuries that fractured his relationship with the Pacers in recent years.

The 28-year-old guard has averaged 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. He made two All-Star teams during his time with Indiana, but he is set to be a free agent after the season.