Victor Wembanyama charges at opponent after getting knocked down

Victor Wembanyama was ready to become the world’s tallest kickboxer on Wednesday night.

During the third quarter of his team’s game against the LA Clippers, the San Antonio Spurs star center Wembanyama saw red and attempted to go after an opponent. Wembanyama was knocked down by Clippers center Ivica Zubac while running into position off a San Antonio shot attempt. The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama ended up flat on his wallet by the Spurs bench and sprung back up with cruel intentions.

Wembanyama charged at Zubac, who had his back turned, but was halted by Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson as well as a security staffer before he could get anywhere close. Take a look at the video.

No technical foul was issued to Wembanyama, and play resumed without incident following the timeout that had been called. But Zubac was really lucky there that he had his back turned. That would have been like seeing two Michael Myers stacked on top of each other running at you.

In the end, it was the Clippers who won 128-116 with Zubac’s 21-point, 22-rebound performance besting Wembanyama’s 23-point, 12-rebound outing. The two centers, who were locked in a physical battle all evening, were later seen making peace and exchanging handshakes after the final whistle. But something was in the water in the NBA on Wednesday night as an ejection occurred in another game after a different incident involving a box-out.