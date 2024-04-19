Victor Wembanyama turned down Drake concert appearance for surprising reason

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has proven himself to be a team-first player — even at a Drake concert.

NBA veteran turned podcaster JJ Redick recently appeared on the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast hosted by Carmelo Anthony.

Redick was asked about Wembanyama. The Duke alum called Wemby an “anomaly” for being a “low-maintenance” superstar and dropped an interesting anecdote he heard about the Spurs star at a Drake show.

“There was a Drake concert in Austin and he got asked to come up on stage cause Drake was doing that with a bunch of NBA guys this offseason.

“Wemby was like, ‘Can my teammates come up on stage with me?’ … And Drake’s camp was like no. And he’s like, ‘Then I don’t want to do it. What 19-year-old kid doesn’t want to go up on stage with Drake?” said Redick.

JJ Redick explains why he puts Wemby next to Steph and Tim Duncan pic.twitter.com/0CJBtAtOyD — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) April 18, 2024

Drake has made it a habit to invite various superstar athletes up on stage whenever they attend his concerts. Guys like Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are some of the names that have accepted the “God’s Plan” rapper’s on-stage invites.

Drake brought out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for “Virginia Beach” during his show in Oklahoma City last night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FxL1bZb4ao — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 19, 2024

Video: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on stage with Drake at the concert. "This is my quarterback right here Lamar Jackson for the Baltimore Ravens" NBA star Kevin Durant was also there.pic.twitter.com/oYW3GNUwsI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 30, 2023

But Wemby appears more focused at putting on shows of his own at Frost Bank Center for Spurs fans to enjoy. The highlight reel Wembanyama has made throughout his rookie season alone is enough proof that he’s definitely an anomaly on and off the court.