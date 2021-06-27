Video: Announcer Mark Jackson had no clue Devin Booker fouled out

ESPN announcer Mark Jackson looked foolish for a moment while calling Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday night.

Devin Booker was called for a charge with 1:05 left in the game, which was his sixth foul. Booker headed to the bench because he fouled out and was replaced by Torrey Craig.

Jackson saw Booker leave the game but didn’t realize it was because he had fouled out. Rather, he thought Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was making a tactical adjustment.

Nobody tell Mark Jackson that Devin Booker has fouled out pic.twitter.com/wahqpa5ySP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 27, 2021

Whoops.

Even with Booker out, the Suns still pulled out an 84-80 win. They now lead the series 3-1. Game 5 will be on Monday in Phoenix, and maybe Jackson will keep better count of fouls in that one.