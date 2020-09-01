Video: Chris Paul gives Robert Covington pat on behind after big shot

Chris Paul was huge in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night in Orlando, Fla. and even showed some gamesmanship.

CP3 scored 28 points in the 104-100 win, including 15 in the deciding fourth quarter. He buried consecutive 3-pointers with under four minutes to go and gave Robert Covington a pat on the behind after the second one, which tied the game at 98.

CP3 hits another three then taps RoCo pic.twitter.com/gHrQu7mftN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 1, 2020

That seemed like Paul’s way of reminding Covington and Houston that he still has it.

After all, this is a huge revenge series for Paul. The Rockets traded him to the Thunder for Russell Westbrook last summer. Many felt Paul was aging, overpaid, and that the Thunder wouldn’t keep him. They did, and he surprisingly has led them to the playoffs and a Game 7 against his former team.

The Thunder have been a surprise all season, and their story is not ending now. Paul is there for every bit of it.

Game 7 of the series will be on Wednesday night.