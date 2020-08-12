Video: Clippers, Nuggets warm up to Damian Lillard song

Damian Lillard asked for some respect on his name, and he’s getting more than his share of it.

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers warmed up prior to their game on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. to one of Lillard’s songs. ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin shared the video on Twitter.

A day after Dame Lillard dropped 61, the Clippers and Nuggets are warming up with Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s GOAT Spirit playing in AdventHealth Arena. Pretty, pret-ty, pret-tay good pic.twitter.com/DtrP2dp1Pz — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 12, 2020

Beyond his role as a star guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard is also a rapper under the name “Dame D.O.L.L.A.” and has released three albums. “Goat Spirit” is the name of the song the teams were playing, which is a single he released this year.

Lillard is coming off a 61-point game in Orlando and is getting some serious respect, just like he wanted.