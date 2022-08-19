Video of Collin Sexton’s intense defense at pro-am game goes viral

Collin Sexton has no off switch, even during summer pick-up games.

The NBA guard went viral this week over a clip of his ferocious defense in a recent pro-am competition. Sexton was taking part in the Miami Pro League and wore his man like a shirt, forcing a steal and mean-mugging all the way through. Take a look at the video.

Sexton’s facial expressions alone in the clip are the stuff of legend. That is definitely the last person on Planet Earth that you want to isolate against.

The 23-year-old Sexton remains a restricted free agent this offseason as he continues his staring contest with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though he was hurt for most of last year, Sexton scored a team-high 24.3 points per game the season before that and obviously does not intend to settle for less than his presumptive value.

As for Sexton’s attack-dog defense, the above video is pretty on-brand for him. He already went viral for a similar clip way back in his rookie year.