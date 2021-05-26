 Skip to main content
Video: Dirk Nowitzki was loving Luka Doncic’s 1-legged 3-pointer

May 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Luka Doncic Dirk Nowitzki

Luka Doncic did his best Dirk Nowitzki impression during Game 2 of Dallas’ playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, and Dirk loved it.

Late in the third quarter of the game, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard tried to guard Doncic. Doncic backed him down and nailed a Dirk-style one-legged fadeaway shot.

Then Doncic did it again, this time on a 3-pointer. Take a look at the video:

Nowitzki, who was in LA to watch the game, seemed to really appreciate the nod to his signature move.

After Dallas’ 127-121 win, Dirk and Luka posed for a photo:

Doncic also got some love from Patrick Mahomes following the game.

Though Dallas is up 2-0 in the series, it’s not time to celebrate yet. They still have another two wins to go before moving on to the second round.

