Video: Draymond Green’s free throw gets stuck on rim

The second half of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks was an eventful one.

The start of the half was delayed due to a leak in the roof at American Airlines Center. Another brief pause in the action came with Draymond Green shooting two shots at the foul line.

With the Mavericks up 81-56 just under halfway through the third quarter, Green shot the first of his two free throws. The ball hit the front of the rim, went up onto the back of the rim and bounced until it came to a rest.

Draymond's free throw gets stuck on the rim pic.twitter.com/2mNRhIHavk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2022

The missed shot didn’t have much of an effect on the outcome of the game, as the Mavericks were up big and won 119-109 to avoid the sweep.

Green shot 65.9 percent from the free throw line this season and is a career 71.2 percent shooter from the charity stripe. He had 10 points, six assists and six rebounds in Game 4.

The Warriors have another chance to reach the NBA Finals in Game 5 on Thursday.