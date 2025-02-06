Viral video shows fan informing Heat players of Jimmy Butler trade during game

The Miami Heat were in the middle of a game on Wednesday when Jimmy Butler got traded, and it led to one fantastic viral video.

A clip went viral over X on Thursday in the wake of the blockbuster trade sending Butler to the Golden State Warriors (details here). The news broke in the first half of Miami’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the clip, a fan sitting behind Miami’s bench informed several Heat players, namely, Kevin Love, Tyler Herro, and Jaime Jaquez Jr., of the reported trade package. Take a look below.

This guy broke the Jimmy Butler trade news to the Heat right now (via shantsolmaz/IG) pic.twitter.com/wDUb1hICfx — Overtime (@overtime) February 6, 2025

The fan got all of the details down, though some of those players whom he mentioned have since been rerouted by the Heat elsewhere. The reactions from the Miami players were absolutely tremendous as well. Love was out there pressing the fan for further details, Herro had an incredulous grin on his face in response, and Jaquez was looking on with a stunned expression of his own (perhaps wondering if he himself was a part of the trade too).

Butler and Josh Richardson, neither of whom are with the Heat right now, were the only outgoing Miami players involved in the deal. Thus, at least it prevented an awkward situation of a player having to be pulled off the floor in the middle of a game because of a trade (which we have actually seen in the NBA before).