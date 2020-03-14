pixel 1
header
Saturday, March 14, 2020

Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend shows NBA star playing guitar during shutdown

March 14, 2020
by Larry Brown

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is spending part of his time during the NBA shutdown strumming the guitar.

Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger shared a video on Twitter that shows the NBA’s leading MVP candidate playing on his guitar. Giannis sounds like he is doing his best impression of Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.”

The NBA’s shutdown to combat the coronavirus is expected to last at least 30 days. At this pace, The Greek Freak will probably be able to play the guitar solo from “Tom Sawyer” by the time the league resumes.

Antetokounmpo has already pledged a $100,000 donation to help pay expenses for the Milwaukee Bucks’ gameday arena staff.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus