Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend shows NBA star playing guitar during shutdown

Giannis Antetokounmpo is spending part of his time during the NBA shutdown strumming the guitar.

Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger shared a video on Twitter that shows the NBA’s leading MVP candidate playing on his guitar. Giannis sounds like he is doing his best impression of Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.”

This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back… @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/9F4aJIOIiW — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) March 15, 2020

The NBA’s shutdown to combat the coronavirus is expected to last at least 30 days. At this pace, The Greek Freak will probably be able to play the guitar solo from “Tom Sawyer” by the time the league resumes.

Antetokounmpo has already pledged a $100,000 donation to help pay expenses for the Milwaukee Bucks’ gameday arena staff.