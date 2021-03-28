Video: Harrison Barnes did something so disrespectful after his buzzer-beater

Harrison Barnes went Christian Laettner to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, and he topped it off with something disrespectful.

Barnes took a full-court pass from De’Aaron Fox with his team down 98-97 and 1.6 seconds left. He took a step, pivoted, and launched a winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

HARRISON BARNES JUST DID THAT pic.twitter.com/xzajv0CELT — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 28, 2021

What. A. Shot.

But did you see what he did after he made it? He gave a slap on the rear to Collin Sexton, as if to say “nice try, but not quite good enough.” That’s just rubbing it in.

Barnes had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Kings’ 100-98 win. At least he gave North Carolina fans a highlight to enjoy this March.