Video: Here is the Rockets’ farewell video to James Harden

The final months of James Harden’s Houston Rockets career were difficult and somewhat awkward, but you wouldn’t know it watching the team’s farewell video to the star guard.

A day after Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team blockbuster, the Rockets posted a tribute video to Harden on social media. It highlights Harden’s scoring accomplishments and MVP award and thanks him for his contributions to the organization.

Obviously, the Rockets aren’t going to allude to the last few months in a video like this. The whole thing is pretty straightforward, as one would expect.

Harden’s name is obviously all over the Rockets’ record books, and he will go down as the defining player of the era for the franchise. It’s just easy to lose sight of that right now given the needless drama that has taken place over the last few months, which saw him alienate a lot of people around the organization. The team paid Harden a nice tribute, and now they’re almost certainly ready to move on and look forward.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0