Video: James Harden drops curse word during postgame interview
James Harden didn’t play his best offensive game in the Houston Rockets’ 104-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of his team’s Western Conference first-round series on Wednesday night, but he came up with the plays when they were needed. Harden knew that immediately.
The Rockets star was just 4/15 for 17 points in the win, but he had a key block in the final seconds to help his team get the win.
“Offensively I played like s—“, Harden acknowledged in his postgame interview. “Excuse my language.”
“I couldn’t make a shot. Turning the ball over. Just doing everything that’s not supposed to happen, but I kept sticking with it. My teammates gave me confidence throughout the course of games. And defensively I tried to make a play,” Harden said.
Harden was off with the long ball and shot just 1/9 on threes, but he had two steals and three blocks.
James HarDen pic.twitter.com/IITj7ETvk2
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 3, 2020
P.J. Tucker had four steals and Robert Covington had three steals and three blocks in the win.
Here is an unedited video of Harden’s interview:
James Harden is many things. He is not a liar. pic.twitter.com/a1YgWVrTbp
— Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) September 3, 2020