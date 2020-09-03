Video: James Harden drops curse word during postgame interview

James Harden didn’t play his best offensive game in the Houston Rockets’ 104-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of his team’s Western Conference first-round series on Wednesday night, but he came up with the plays when they were needed. Harden knew that immediately.

The Rockets star was just 4/15 for 17 points in the win, but he had a key block in the final seconds to help his team get the win.

“Offensively I played like s—“, Harden acknowledged in his postgame interview. “Excuse my language.”

“I couldn’t make a shot. Turning the ball over. Just doing everything that’s not supposed to happen, but I kept sticking with it. My teammates gave me confidence throughout the course of games. And defensively I tried to make a play,” Harden said.

Harden was off with the long ball and shot just 1/9 on threes, but he had two steals and three blocks.

P.J. Tucker had four steals and Robert Covington had three steals and three blocks in the win.

Here is an unedited video of Harden’s interview: