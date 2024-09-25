Video emerges of Jayson Tatum’s new shooting form

Jayson Tatum appears to be a quick learner.

Video emerged on Wednesday of the Boston Celtics star Tatum showing off a new shooting form in the gym this week. Bobby Manning of CLNS Media shared the footage.

First look at Tatum’s new shooting form pic.twitter.com/KaYCQXflCT — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) September 25, 2024

We had just heard earlier this week that Tatum was working with trainers to fix an apparent mechanical issue with his jumper. The issue reportedly came up for him multiple times last season (full details here).

While Tatum’s old jumper seemed very much like an (awkward at times) two-motion shot, this new one looks like a much quicker single motion that is far more natural. It might be tough for the five-time NBA All-Star Tatum to effectively re-learn how to shoot going into his eighth career season. But when it comes to fluidity and overall smoothness, so far so good for Tatum.