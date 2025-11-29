Video shows JJ Redick loudly cursing out a referee during game

If JJ Redick was mild-mannered as an NBA player, he is certainly not so as an NBA head coach.

Video went viral this week showing the Los Angeles Lakers coach Redick loudly cursing out a referee during a game. The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ NBA Cup game on Tuesday against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lakers forward Jake LaRavia was called for a loose ball foul after a shot attempt by teammate Austin Reaves. Redick was apparently incensed that the referees missed some contact elsewhere and proceeded to vent.

“How do you miss every f–king thing?” Redick loudly screamed at the nearest referee. “How do you miss every f–king thing?”

You can see the video (shot from what appeared to be the second row at center court) at the link here.

The Lakers went on to win the game 135-118 and are sitting pretty right now at 14-4 (second in the West). But Redick, who is in his second year as the team’s head coach, is clearly not resting on his laurels.

Earlier this season, Redick stormed out of a press conference after a bad loss by the Lakers. Even when the Lakers are winning though, Redick can still be a little sour.