Kevin Harlan had funny suggestion for how to start NBA season

The 2019-20 NBA season will officially resume on Thursday evening, and longtime play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan has a great idea for how the occasion can be celebrated.

During this week’s exhibition game between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, Harlan suggested that the TNT crew celebrate the resumption of the season by getting some famous chicken wings sent down from Atlanta.

Kevin Harlan put in a request for some Magic City wings during the game pic.twitter.com/jBCilCL2PU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 29, 2020

For those of you who don’t get the reference, that is Harlan’s way of taking a shot at Los Angeles Clippers veteran Lou Williams. Williams will not be available for his team’s first two games after he was caught going to a strip club in Atlanta while away from the NBA bubble due to a death in the family. He insisted he was only there for a very brief time just to pick up his favorite chicken wings, but the NBA is forcing him to quarantine for 10 days nonetheless.

Williams has faced some serious criticism over the decision, and Harlan certainly won’t be the last person to mock him.