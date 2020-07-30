 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 30, 2020

Kevin Harlan had funny suggestion for how to start NBA season

July 30, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The 2019-20 NBA season will officially resume on Thursday evening, and longtime play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan has a great idea for how the occasion can be celebrated.

During this week’s exhibition game between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, Harlan suggested that the TNT crew celebrate the resumption of the season by getting some famous chicken wings sent down from Atlanta.

For those of you who don’t get the reference, that is Harlan’s way of taking a shot at Los Angeles Clippers veteran Lou Williams. Williams will not be available for his team’s first two games after he was caught going to a strip club in Atlanta while away from the NBA bubble due to a death in the family. He insisted he was only there for a very brief time just to pick up his favorite chicken wings, but the NBA is forcing him to quarantine for 10 days nonetheless.

Williams has faced some serious criticism over the decision, and Harlan certainly won’t be the last person to mock him.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus