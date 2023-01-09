 Skip to main content
Video: Kevin Durant suffers concerning knee injury

January 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the NBA’s hottest teams in the last month or so, but they got a big scare on Sunday when Kevin Durant suffered a concerning knee injury.

Durant left Sunday’s game late in the third quarter after twisting his right knee when Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler landed on him. The Nets ruled him out for the remainder of the contest not long after.

The worry is that this is Durant’s right knee, which is the same knee where he suffered his torn Achilles in 2019. There is no suggestion that this is anywhere near that serious, but given its surgically-repaired status, this is not what the Nets would want to see.

Durant came into Sunday’s action averaging 30 points per game. He missed significant time due to injury in January and February of last season as well, so the hope is this will turn out less serious than that.

Kevin Durant
