Video: Kevin Harlan calls preseason NBA game from his basement

December 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Kevin Harlan

Kevin Harlan’s voice on the call for NBA games was a welcome sign for many fans on Tuesday night, even if Harlan was calling the game from his basement — literally.

Harlan’s daughter Olivia shared a video on Twitter Tuesday night of her dad calling the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors preseason game. Harlan had a makeshift studio setup in his basement, complete with the NBA on TNT background.

The audio quality for the call did not sound good at first, leading some to ask whether Harlan was calling the game from a submarine.

No, it wasn’t from a submarine. Just his basement.

As Olivia pointed out, this was Harlan’s third game in three days. He called the Texans-Bears game for CBS on Sunday, and the Monday Night Football game for Westwood One on the radio. He’s a busy man and willing to work from any environment.

How does his setup compare to this ESPN announcer’s apartment setup?

