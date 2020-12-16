Video: Kevin Harlan calls preseason NBA game from his basement

Kevin Harlan’s voice on the call for NBA games was a welcome sign for many fans on Tuesday night, even if Harlan was calling the game from his basement — literally.

Harlan’s daughter Olivia shared a video on Twitter Tuesday night of her dad calling the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors preseason game. Harlan had a makeshift studio setup in his basement, complete with the NBA on TNT background.

This guy is impressive! 3rd game in 3 days on 3 networks, and the first broadcast from… the basement! Haha my family always revolves around sports and TV, but having him upstairs for dinner then go downstairs for tip off was a new one! @Kevinharlan pic.twitter.com/dYdUqMGJcL — Olivia Harlan Dekker (@OliviaDekker) December 16, 2020

The audio quality for the call did not sound good at first, leading some to ask whether Harlan was calling the game from a submarine.

Is Kevin Harlan calling the game Warriors-Kings TNT game from a submarine? pic.twitter.com/pe4op6UXS2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 16, 2020

No, it wasn’t from a submarine. Just his basement.

As Olivia pointed out, this was Harlan’s third game in three days. He called the Texans-Bears game for CBS on Sunday, and the Monday Night Football game for Westwood One on the radio. He’s a busy man and willing to work from any environment.

