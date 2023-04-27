Video: Ex-NBA draft bust gets body-slammed during crazy brawl in Spain

Former NBA guard Dante Exum got hit with a Brock Lesnar-esque suplex during a game this week.

A brawl broke out on Thursday between Exum’s Partizan Belgrade (a team based in Serbia) and fellow EuroLeague team Real Madrid. Playing on Real Madrid’s home floor, Partizan guard Kevin Punter took exception to a hard foul by Real Madrid counterpart Sergio Llull, and a scuffle broke out. Exum came in to shove Llull, and that led to major retaliation from Real Madrid’s Guerschon Yabusele. Exum got bum-rushed by Yabusele, who picked him up from behind and body-slammed him to the hardwood.

Here is the video of the wild scene.

CHAOS IN MADRID 😲 A fight breaks out between Euro League's Real Madrid Balconesto and the Partizan Belgrade. (via @matty_vanpersie)pic.twitter.com/4MA9pXrMaH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

A close-up also emerged of Yabusele body-slamming Exum.

Guerschon Yabusele slamming down Dante Exum pic.twitter.com/iEvAtsGZgk — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) April 27, 2023

Partizan was up 95-80 when the brawl took place with just 1:40 left in the fourth quarter. The game did not resume as Yabusele, Exum, Punter, and virtually everybody else on both teams ended up getting ejected.

Players ejected from Real Madrid-Partizan Belgrade EuroLeague brawl: REAL MADRID:

Deck, Musa, Hezonja, Yabusele, Rodriguez, Hanga, Abalde, Fernandez, Randolph, Williams-Goss PARTIZAN BELGRADE;

Lessort, Nunnally, Exum, Punter, Madar

Andjusic, Trifunovic, Papapetrou, Smailagic,… — Matteo Andreani (@matty_vanpersie) April 27, 2023

The Australian guard Exum was the No. 5 overall pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2014 NBA Draft. But he unfortunately failed to live up to expectations (in part due to injuries). Exum averaged just 5.7 points per game over six career seasons in the NBA before returning overseas in 2021.

Yabusele is also an ex-NBA player. He was a first-round pick by the Boston Celtics in 2016 (No. 16 overall) and played two career seasons with them.