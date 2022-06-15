 Skip to main content
Video of NBA seven-footer boxing goes viral

June 15, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Rudy Gobert warming up

Feb 24, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

One pro athlete that would make even Tyson Fury look small stepped into the ring this week.

A video went viral of Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert doing some boxing as part of his offseason training program. The 7-foot-1 big man looked absolutely massive in the ring as he worked with a trainer as well as with a punching bag. Take a look.

The former Defensive Player of the Year Gobert has apparently been boxing for many years now. In 2018, Gobert spoke about how he boxed even before his NBA career.

Gobert, 29, has been in the headlines for other reasons lately, mostly as the subject of some intriguing trade rumors. But Gobert is making sure to stay in tip-top shape this summer while waiting for the dust to settle. At least Gobert is a much better boxer than this other fellow NBA player.

