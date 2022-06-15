Video of NBA seven-footer boxing goes viral

One pro athlete that would make even Tyson Fury look small stepped into the ring this week.

A video went viral of Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert doing some boxing as part of his offseason training program. The 7-foot-1 big man looked absolutely massive in the ring as he worked with a trainer as well as with a punching bag. Take a look.

The former Defensive Player of the Year Gobert has apparently been boxing for many years now. In 2018, Gobert spoke about how he boxed even before his NBA career.

Long before Rudy Gobert began his #NBA career, he took up boxing & still uses it as a form of training today! 🏀: #Rockets x #TeamIsEverything

— NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2018

Gobert, 29, has been in the headlines for other reasons lately, mostly as the subject of some intriguing trade rumors. But Gobert is making sure to stay in tip-top shape this summer while waiting for the dust to settle. At least Gobert is a much better boxer than this other fellow NBA player.