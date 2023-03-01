Video reveals what LeBron James said to Patrick Mahomes

LeBron James had a very appropriate message for Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

Mahomes was in attendance for the Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Lakers game at American Airlines Center. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was sitting courtside with his wife Brittany in some prime seats.

The Lakers won the game 111-108, and it was tight throughout the final quarter. Towards the end of the game, James was taking the ball out with 12.7 seconds left, and he was a few feet from Mahomes.

“You not the only one playing with a f—dd up ankle huh?” James said to Mahomes, much to the entertainment of those around him.

Here is the video:

James was making a reference to the high ankle sprain Mahomes suffered in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs quarterback fought through that injury and played in the AFC Championship Game and later the Super Bowl, which Kansas City won.

James got hurt late in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Mavericks. Despite his foot being injured, James played through the pain. A day later, reports emerged saying James would likely miss 2-3 weeks.

Unlike Mahomes, James won’t have a full week between games to rehab. The Lakers’ playoff chances could be cooked.