Video: Rudy Gobert’s 3-point attempt went as you would expect

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is dominant inside the paint. Beyond the arc however, that’s a completely different story.

Entering Friday night’s game against the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks, Gobert had lined up for just 12 three-pointers in his entire career. None of them had ever hit.

Undeterred, Gobert decided to give it another shot with Minnesota trailing 74-58 midway through the third quarter. But like the previous 12 attempts, the end result was far from the desired outcome.

In fact, it may have been Gobert’s worst attempt ever.

Rudy Gobert for 3 ! pic.twitter.com/CAUx2wfxwn — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 5, 2022

Gobert had also missed a three-point attempt earlier this season in a 116-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While that ugly 0-for-13 continues to stare Gobert in the face, he likely laments the one that wasn’t. Last season, as a member of the Utah Jazz, the big man launched a one-handed last-second attempt from the other basket. Unfortunately for Gobert, he was a fraction of a second too slow and the miraculous shot didn’t count.

Rudy Gobert was fractions of a second away from his first career 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/GNU9eUkUvl — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) January 17, 2022

Gobert still has a long career ahead of him and other opportunities will arise, but he may want to keep things on the inside where he has the clear advantage. In the mean time, his teammates are likely having a little fun at his expense after that brutal air ball.