Video: Russell Westbrook got badly bloodied by flagrant foul

Rather than Thanksgiving weekend, Russell Westbrook looked like something out of Halloween weekend on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard was badly bloodied in the third quarter of his team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Westbrook was trying to go up for a second-chance shot in the paint and got clubbed by Spurs center Zach Collins after a pump fake. Blood immediately began streaming from the former MVP’s head, but he popped right back up to confront Collins.

Here is the video.

OMG RUSSELL WESTBROOK IS BLEEDING BAD pic.twitter.com/Quo2yVwJi7 — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) November 27, 2022

Collins was hit with a flagrant 2 foul for the dangerous play, which meant an automatic ejection. Westbrook was assessed a technical foul for his reaction but stayed out on the floor just long enough to shoot his free throws before getting subbed out of the game. Though he missed the next several minutes of action, the Lakers eventually dubbed Westbrook as “available to return” (which he did at the 8:33 mark of the fourth quarter).

Saturday marked the second game between the Lakers and Spurs in as many nights. Against a different team a few days ago, the Lakers also got involved in another major flare-up of tempers.