Video: Russell Westbrook shows he still has it with monster dunk

Russell Westbrook may be 32, but he still has not lost his bounce.

Westbrook on Tuesday posted his third straight triple-double, though his Wizards lost to the Hornets 114-104. Despite the loss, Westbrook managed the highlight of the game with a massive dunk on Charlotte center Bismack Biyombo. The dunk instantly went viral:

RUSS THREW IT DOWN ON BIYOMBO pic.twitter.com/H2v9A0C34d — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 31, 2021

Biyombo probably didn’t mind being on the bad end of a highlight since his team got the win. He and Westbrook appeared to talk about the dunk after the game.

Russ checking on Biyombo after the game pic.twitter.com/6eJ0hWUDH3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 31, 2021

Westbrook’s monster dunk, which looked similar to the athleticism he showed in his first few years in the NBA, comes a day after he had the NBA’s first ever 35-point, 20-assist triple-double.

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in his career. Washington was ravaged earlier this season by COVID, but they have played more respectable ball over the past six weeks since getting more of their roster back. As long as Westbrook is there, we know they won’t give up.