Video: Russell Westbrook got into it with courtside fan during Bucks game

The Russell Westbrook experience just keeps on giving.

Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers guard, had a tense moment with a fan sitting courtside at Friday’s game against the Bucks in Milwaukee. During a stoppage in play near the end of the first quarter, Westbrook could be seen exchanging words with the fan before Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley pulled him away. Take a look.

Russell Westbrook had some words for this Bucks fan 👀pic.twitter.com/Q9dLwwbWRa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 3, 2022

Here is another angle of Westbrook’s back-and-forth with the fan.

Jorge Sedano reported on the ESPN broadcast in the second quarter that security at Fiserv Forum briefly pulled the fan away and asked him about the interaction with Westbrook. The former MVP Westbrook reportedly claimed that there was a “profanity-laced interaction” with that particular fan, which the fan disputed. Instead of being ejected, the fan was given a warning and told not to get involved for the remainder of the game.

This was the Lakers’ first time playing the Bucks this year. As for Westbrook, though he has been a bit more lowkey this season now that he is performing fairly well in a sixth-man role, he has had several heated incidents with fans throughout his career. Last season especially, Westbrook had a tough time on the road with opposing fans.