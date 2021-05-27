Video shows fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook

A fan dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he was leaving the floor following an injury on Wednesday night, and there is video that will likely help the Philadelphia 76ers identify the culprit.

Westbrook exited Game 2 of the Washington Wizards’ first-round playoff against the Sixers after spraining his ankle. He was showered in popcorn as he walked through the tunnel and went berserk. Members of Washington’s staff had to restrain Westbrook from going after the fan. You can see the video here.

A zoomed-in version of the footage shows that the popcorn shower clearly was no accident. You can see a fan dump his box of popcorn on Westbrook just as the Wizards star passed underneath.

Westbrook said after the game that he’s fine with fans trash talking, so long as it’s about sports. But when it gets derogatory or personal or about family, he believes that is crossing a line. He also felt that the fan dumping popcorn was crossing a line.

This is nothing new for Westbrook. He is extremely sensitive about fan behavior. He got a fan in Utah banned after their exchange in 2019. He pushed a Nuggets fan after a game.