 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 10, 2022

Video: Steve Kerr called for technical foul after yelling at referees

June 10, 2022
by Larry Brown

Steve Kerr clapping

Steve Kerr was called for a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night after getting upset with the lack of a call.

Kerr thought that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard traveled while driving to the basket and setting up for a shot. The Golden State Warriors head coach was upset about the lack of a call and loudly voiced his discontent to the officials.

Kerr’s behavior led him to be called for a technical foul.

Not only was Pritchard not called for a travel, but Jordan Poole was called for a shooting foul. Pritchard went 1-for-2 on his free throws, while Jayson Tatum missed the technical free throw.

Golden State entered Game 4 of the NBA Finals trailing 2-1. They also trailed 54-49 at halftime of Game 4.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus