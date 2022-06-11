Video: Steve Kerr called for technical foul after yelling at referees

Steve Kerr was called for a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night after getting upset with the lack of a call.

Kerr thought that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard traveled while driving to the basket and setting up for a shot. The Golden State Warriors head coach was upset about the lack of a call and loudly voiced his discontent to the officials.

Steve Kerr was given a technical after wanting Payton Pritchard to be called for a travel. pic.twitter.com/4905LJYwJs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2022

Kerr’s behavior led him to be called for a technical foul.

Not only was Pritchard not called for a travel, but Jordan Poole was called for a shooting foul. Pritchard went 1-for-2 on his free throws, while Jayson Tatum missed the technical free throw.

Golden State entered Game 4 of the NBA Finals trailing 2-1. They also trailed 54-49 at halftime of Game 4.