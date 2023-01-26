Wild video of Victor Wembanyama palming basketball goes viral

The evidence continues to mount that Victor Wembanyama is actually a mythical creature from Middle Earth.

The NBA shared a crazy video this week of the projected No. 1 overall pick Wembanyama palming a basketball. While mere mortals would probably need all five fingers to palm the ball, Wembanyama managed to do it with just two fingers. Look at the mind-boggling clip (in which Wembanyama uses only his thumb and his middle finger to cradle the basketball).

The 19-year-old Wembanyama, who is 7-foot-3 with guard-like scoring and ball-handling skills, is perhaps the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James. When you watch some of his highlights, it is pretty easy to see why.

Wembanyama currently plays for professional team Metropolitans 92 in his native France and was recently crowned the MVP of the LNB All-Star Game. While there are definite drawbacks to being as tall as he is, it will not be long before we saw Wembanyama display his enormous talents at the NBA level.