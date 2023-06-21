Funny video shows Victor Wembanyama riding subway in New York City

Public transportation is a pain for anybody … but far more so when you are 7-foot-4.

The NBA posted a wild video this week of top prospect Victor Wembanyama riding the subway in New York City. Wembanyama was in town to throw out the first pitch at a New York Yankees game on Tuesday (ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft in Brooklyn on Thursday).

Here is the video (in which Wembanyama spent almost the entire time ducking down).

Come along as Wemby rides the subway for the FIRST TIME to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium! 🚊 pic.twitter.com/ppOpavNOvT — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2023

The 19-year-old Wembanyama said that it was his very first time riding the subway. He successfully made it to Yankee Stadium though to throw out the first pitch (which ended up being a spectacle in and of itself).

Fortunately, Wembanyama is about to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, so he won’t have to be ducking into subway cars for much longer. But of course, things aren’t much easier for Wembanyama on airplanes either.