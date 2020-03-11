pixel 1
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

NBA postpones season after Rudy Gobert’s positive test for coronavirus

March 11, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Adam Silver

Things with the National Basketball Association have quickly escalated to the worst case scenario.

The league has suspended its season in the wake of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s positive test for coronavirus, they announced in a statement on Wednesday.

In the statement, the NBA also stated that this positive test was the reason for the abrupt cancellation of the game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gobert, a 2020 All-Star and two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, had previously been mocking the hysteria over the illness. Now he has become the league’s Patient Zero, forcing them to suspend play indefinitely.


