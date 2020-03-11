NBA postpones season after Rudy Gobert’s positive test for coronavirus

Things with the National Basketball Association have quickly escalated to the worst case scenario.

The league has suspended its season in the wake of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s positive test for coronavirus, they announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The NBA has suspended the season in the wake of the Coronavirus Crisis. Its official statement: pic.twitter.com/x3X6pddmSq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 12, 2020

In the statement, the NBA also stated that this positive test was the reason for the abrupt cancellation of the game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gobert, a 2020 All-Star and two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, had previously been mocking the hysteria over the illness. Now he has become the league’s Patient Zero, forcing them to suspend play indefinitely.