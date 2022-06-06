Surprising fan attends Game 2 of NBA Finals

There is nothing unusual about seeing celebrities or other notable figures in attendance at the NBA Finals. Still, it was a bit surprising to see one particular figure in attendance at Game 2 on Sunday.

Eagle-eyed viewers watching Game 2 on Sunday noticed Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive sitting courtside for Game 2, complete with credentials around his neck. That was an odd sight, as it’s highly unusual to see a team owner attending a Finals game when their team is not even involved.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive watching Warriors/Celtics pic.twitter.com/n2tIztLNzn — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 6, 2022

It’s worth noting there are some reasons for Ranadive to be in attendance if you squint hard enough. He was vice chairman of the franchise between 2010 and 2013 before he became part of the group that purchased the Kings. Plus, Sacramento’s incoming head coach is Mike Brown, currently a Warriors assistant.

Still, even with all that in mind, one would not expect to see Ranadive here. Some might suggest he’s aiming to get a glimpse of what a successful organization looks like given the heavy criticism he has faced at times.