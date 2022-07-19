Warriors expected to add veteran forward

The Golden State Warriors are expected to add a veteran forward in the near future.

JaMychal Green was traded by Denver to Oklahoma City ahead of June’s NBA Draft. The Thunder are a young, rebuilding team, so having the 32-year-old forward on their roster made little sense.

According to both Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, the Thunder plan to reach a buyout agreement with Green. Once Green is bought out and clears waivers, he is expected to sign with Golden State.

Green would fit in on the depth chart behind Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Green averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game last season with the Nuggets. He shot just 26.6 percent from 3-point range last season, but is a 36.6 percent 3-point shooter for his career.

Green spent most of his career with the Grizzlies. He played two seasons with the Clippers after Memphis and then he spent the last two seasons with the Nuggets.