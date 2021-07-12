Report: Warriors considering making run at Damian Lillard

The Golden State Warriors may be trying to turn the Splash Brothers into the Splash Triplets.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Warriors have internally discussed the possibility of making a run at Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard via trade.

Lillard, who is a native of Oakland, has emerged as a top trade candidate amid reports that he is unhappy with the Blazers’ continued inability to field a championship-caliber team. The soon-to-be 31-year-old has an upcoming four-year, $176 million contract extension that kicks in starting next season.

In order to make a run at Lillard, the Warriors would have to include both the salary to match (likely Andrew Wiggins’ contract) as well as some of their young assets such as James Wiseman, Jordan Poole, and/or their two lottery picks in this year’s draft to sweeten the pot for Portland. But Lillard matches Golden State’s timeline with their Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green trio all in their 30s as well.

Lillard does play the same position as Curry. But both players have enough combo guard elements in their respective games that they could foreseeably co-exist in the same backcourt, perhaps with Thompson sliding over to the 3. Lillard also has a known desire to play with one of the Warriors’ stars.